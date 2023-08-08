Latest NASCAR Suspension Is Most Spineless Yet, Kyle Busch Cusses Out Logano On Live TV, Chase Elliott Helps Hooters Emily Johnson Win It All

Videos by OutKick

What a weekend for NASCAR! It started with maybe the dumbest suspension of all-time because the fellas in the big glass building in Daytona are petrified of the mob, and ended on a Monday with maybe the most surprising storyline of the season.

Chris Buescher — the guy who won two races in like six years — has now won two races in two weeks?! Huh? The action was great on the track yesterday (and Sunday). I wish that’s all we could talk about today, because we spend too much time here talking about how crappy the racing was.

But, unfortunately, we can’t. NASCAR is too spineless to allow me that pleasure. Obviously nobody else in the media is going to call them out for their nonsense — shocker! — so I’ll go ahead and do it. Suspending a driver for liking a meme on social media that was posted … three months ago?!

I mean, what are we doing here? There’s virtue-signaling and then there’s that. What a joke. We’ll get to it.

Along the way, we’re going to do our best to stay happy on this Tuesday, which is already going to be a struggle for me because I’m usually off. But, Mother Nature doesn’t care about my work schedule and she’s far wiser than I am, so I won’t complain.

Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott had miserable Michigan weekends, but they did both crash out so early Sunday that they got to go home when everyone else was stuck there till Monday night. Rowdy, meanwhile, called out all Ryan Blaney for being a little too overly-excited.

Don’t blame him, frankly. Have ya’ll seen Hooters Gianna?!

What else should we talk about? Tyler Reddick going batsh*t crazy on his pit crew? Of course! Chase Elliott’s rear-tire changer judging the Miss Hooters competition last week?

I mean, duh.

Jenna Petty, Harrison Burton’s girlfriend, checking in with a summertime heater on Instagram? Yes, please!

Four tires, some fuel and some much-needed sensitivity training for Noah Gragson! Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘NASCAR Is Scared Of Its Own Shadow’ edition — is LIVE!

NASCAR caters to the mob because they’re petrified of it

I’d love to start with the F-bombs and Hooters girls. Really, I would. I don’t like starting the week on a sour note.

But when the virtue-signaling becomes too much, this is what I have to do. I’m sorry. Bare with me.

Hey, NASCAR — grow a backbone for me one time. Really? You’re going to suspend a driver — Noah Gragson — because he liked a social media meme that was posted back in May? That’s where we are now?

For those who missed it — and OutKick covered it here — Gragson apparently liked some silly George Floyd meme earlier this summer. It was a dumb move, no argument there, but Legacy Motorsports and NASCAR then decided to suspend him …

… for liking this:

From the holier-than-thou folks in the NASCAR building:

“Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

This is where we are now. Society has become so scared of the woke mob — the media, mainly — that we cater to their demands. And by the way, this was 100% media driven.

I won’t sit here and name names because they don’t deserve the pageviews — lords know they could use them — but this was the Big J journos at their finest doing their “deep dive” and then acting like they saved the world by getting a 25-year-old suspended for liking a social media post.

Great work! I’m sure the Pulitzer is in the mail as we speak.

Look. Should Noah Gragson have liked the post? No. He’s employed by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club, and having good common sense is sort of part of the deal there.

But should he have been SUSPENDED for liking it? Come on.

It was a pathetic, embarrassing decision all in the name of virtue-signaling and bending the knee to the pitchfork-wielding mob on Twitter, otherwise known as the media.

Unfortunately, that’s the world in 2023. Not at OutKick, but everywhere else. It’s why this column is exploding — at least that’s what the folks in marketing tell me — while others are dying.

Oh well.

Kyle Busch calls out Ryan Blaney

Whew. We good? Ya’ll make it through that minefield with me in one piece?

OK, good. Now, let’s get back on track.

Kyle Busch had just a miserable Michigan Sunday, finishing dead last because he wrecked like 20 laps into the race. Video shows he got a little tangled up with Ryan Blaney, and it certainly looked pretty harmless …

… to me. Not to Rowdy.

A look at what happened to @KyleBusch early in Stage 1.



"They all want to run hard. They want to race to crash … I made a move and in the old days, they'd let you have the spot … and race you later."

Kyle Busch on the incident with Ryan Blaney



Tyler Reddick loves his team!

Cheery Kyle Busch, as always.

But wait, there’s more!

In case you were watching the Hall of Fame game Thursday night like the rest of America — seriously, look at the ratings — you probably missed Busch race in the SRX Series. For those who don’t know what that is, look it up, because it’s worth your time.

Anyway, good buddy Joey Logano was in the booth for the race, and it led to this glorious exchange over the radio:

Now that’s the content we’re here for. You guys come here for F-bombs and hot girls, not silly suspensions. Hell, that’s why I come here, too.

Great exchange. Hey, NASCAR — maybe focus more on stuff like that. Just a thought.

Speaking of nice pleasantries, let’s check in with Tyler Reddick after a bad pit stop yesterday potentially cost him a win.

One, two, three, four!



FOUR censor beeps for Tyler Reddick. 🤬



Emily Johnson wins Miss Hooters and Chase Elliott played a role

Tiny Tyler Reddick did NOT appreciate the poor stop, if you couldn’t tell. So much anger. Maybe get that checked out?

Or, you know, maybe just head on down to the local Hooters and cool down with some wings and scenery. Always works for me!

Ask for Emily Johnson when you get there, too, because she’s your newest Miss Hooters International winner!

She spoke to OutKick last week after the big night, crediting her “girls back at the store” for giving her the confidence to win it all. And guess what? Running down the list of judges at the event, you’ll notice Chase Elliott’s rear-tire changer, Chad Avrit, on the list.

What a damn job. You get to spend your weekends changing tires for NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, and your weekdays judging Miss Hooters competitions.

Not sure Hooters Emily is gonna love Chase missing the playoffs this year, though.

Hooters Gianna turns 25 and Jenna Petty checks in on our way out

Tough weekend for Chase and all of Hendrick Motorsports. We’ve got two road courses in a row, though, so I wouldn’t count out the No. 9 team quite yet. Still, this year just sort of feels lost at this point.

Could be wrong, but I’m just not sure the magic’s there right now. Sort of like Tom Brady and the 2010 Patriots. They were fine, but you just sort of knew that team didn’t have it.

Weird throwback, I know, but it is what it is.

OK, here’s Hooters Gianna Tulio — Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend — celebrating turning 25 this week along with Harrison Burton’s other half, Jenna Petty.

Off to Indy.