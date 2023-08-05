NASCAR’S Noah Gragson Suspended For ‘Liking’ George Floyd Meme

Videos by OutKick

You better be careful with that “like button.” It might cost you your job.

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was suspended Saturday by his stock car team for liking a meme that mocked George Floyd. Legacy Motor Club said his actions “do not represent the values of our team.”

Josh Berry will replace Gragson in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Legacy announced.

I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple. https://t.co/PCX6iMJxRF — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 5, 2023

Following the suspension, Gragson issued an apology on Twitter.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation,” the 25-year-old wrote. “I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NASCAR Doubles Down on Noah Gragson Suspension

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson,” they said in a statement. “Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

While Gragson did not post the George Floyd image, he hit like at some point after a meme account posted it on May 27. The account currently has only 1,654 followers.

Noah Gragson received an indefinite suspension after liking this Instagram meme.

Gragson, a NASCAR Cup series rookie, has struggled this year. He is No. 33 in the standings with no top-10 finishes.

He previously drove in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports from 2019 to 2022, and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports from 2017 to 2018.

Last year, Gragson won the Xfinity Series “Most Popular Driver” Award.