Hooters Girl Emily Johnson Realizes Dream, Wins Miss Hooters International Crown: ‘Confidence Took Over My Body’

The dream turned into reality.

Hooters Girl Emily Johnson arrived in Las Vegas last week having never stepped foot in Sin City and admittedly overwhelmed by what she was experiencing. Now she’s leaving as the 2023 Miss Hooters International winner after a night on a Caesars Palace stage that she’ll never forget for the rest of her life.

For this occupational therapist assistant representing the Orange Park, Florida store, last night felt like an out-of-body experience. There was Johnson, the 2022 Hooters Girl of the Year, on stage with the other four ladies representing the top five. Someone was going home with the crown, the $30,000, and the chance to put together a Hooters Hall of Fame resume.

That’s when it happened.

Miss Hooters International 2023 Emily Johnson says she went into autopilot as she answered her top five contestant question Thursday night on stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “I felt like I couldn’t move my legs,” the new champion told OutKick. / via Hooters

Emily says she received her question — “What’s one word to describe you?” — and it all clicked. It was like Michael Jordan hitting a game-winner. It was like Stetson Bennett throwing six touchdown passes in the national championship game. It was like Chase Elliott holding off that jerk Denny Hamlin to win a huge race.

She stepped up and killed it in a good way.

“When I was in top five answering my question I honestly wasn’t nervous once I started speaking and from then I felt like I was on autopilot. I felt like I couldn’t move my legs. It was insane,” Johnson told OutKick Friday morning after a long first night as Miss Hooters International.



“Everyone says you blackout but I didn’t feel like I blacked out. I felt like confidence took over my body and I just let it happen.”

Think about how many jumpers MJ shot before crushing souls in Utah during the 1998 NBA Finals. Johnson was prepared for this moment. She just had to “let it happen.”

“I said that I’m passionate and that I’ve spent six years with this brand and I’m dedicated and the brand has shaped me into the person I am today,” the Hooters vet recalled.

Emily Johnson will now travel the world as Miss Hooters International. Her responsibilities will include being the face of the brand, attend restaurant openings around the world and leading the cheering for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hooters car. / via Hooters

“I honestly feel like I’m in a dream right now,” Johnson said after winning the crown. / via Hooters

“I’ve been going through a lot physically and emotionally and if it wasn’t for my girls at the local store and the girls at the international pageant and for my husband and my family, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

That was it. The hosts — Sable Robbert, Miss Hooters International 2016, and Hannah Williams, a former Miss Hooters International runner-up — and judges — Original Hooters Girl Lynne Austin, Miss USA 2021, former Hooters Girl Elle Smith, UFC fighter Bobby Green, Natalia Shvachko, former Miss Ukraine; Jessa Hinton, a social media influencer; and Chad Avrit, rear-tire changer for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team — were convinced they had their 2023 Miss Hooters International champion.

For this Georgia Bulldogs fan, it’s been a year for the record books.

“I don’t think this year can get any better, but the only thing that could put the icing on the cake would be if Georgia turns around and brings home another national championship,” Johnson concluded before heading off to do more media hits and catch a plane ride home to celebrate her crown.

Rounding out the Miss Hooters International top five:

• Cassidy Marginean (Dallas, Texas) (first runner-up)

• Sophia Zullo (Mason, Ohio) (second runner-up)

• Paloma Henderson (Atlanta, Ga.) (third runner-up)

• Aly Vargas (Pensacola Beach, Fla.) (fourth runner-up)

From L-R: Aly Vargas (Pensacola Beach, Fla.), Paloma Henderson (Atlanta, Ga.) (third runner-up), 2023 Miss Hooters International Emily Johnson (Jacksonville, FL), Cassidy Marginean (Dallas, Texas), Sophia Zullo (Mason, Ohio) / via Hooters

Also placing in the top 10: Ashleigh Meade (Chantilly, Va.), Kiana Mahabir (Odessa, Fla.), Breyale Jenkins (Orlando, Fla.), Scarlett Knight (Pearland, Texas) and Savannah Wicks (St. Peters, Mo.).

Miss Photogenic: Cassidy Marginean

Miss Congeniality: Roisin Leach (Liverpool, England)

Miss Fan Favorite: Lindsay Lynch (Merrillville, Ind.)