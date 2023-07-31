Miss Hooters International Contestant Emily Johnson Is Ready To Become Company’s Next Great Icon

Videos by OutKick

For Hooters Girl Emily Johnson, this week’s trip to Las Vegas for the 2023 Miss Hooters International pageant is all about business even if it’s her first time to Sin City.

The Jacksonville, Florida native has set lofty goals for herself and the most iconic chicken wing restaurant the world has ever known — winning the crown this Thursday night in front of a live audience at Caesars Palace is at the top of the to-do list.

“This moment for me is extremely exciting. I’m very blessed to be here,” Johnson said during a phone call with OutKick as she was preparing for a week of interviews, photoshoots, and public appearances. “I’ve been able to represent the company for six years now and all I’ve wanted to do is establish myself with the company and become an icon like Lynne Austin.”

Hooters Girl Emily Johnson says her career goals with the company include earning a permanent spot on the Hooters Girl NASCAR marketing team and winning Miss Hooters International this Thursday in Las Vegas. / via Hooters

The name Lynne Austin comes up quite a bit while talking with Miss Hooters International hopefuls and it’s with very good reason — Austin was the very first Hooters Girl when she appeared in a 1983 poster and launched her career which turned into a modeling career that took her to television and Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in July 1986.

Miss Hooters International contestant Emily Johnson says you’re missing out if you’re not mixing spicy garlic and lemon pepper wing sauces. / via Hooters

“If I was able to take the crown this year I would just love to advocate for the company and spread my story to other women and hopefully they would see how great this company has been to me,” Johnson added while talking about the path Austin paved for so many other women.

Excuse Johnson if she’s a little nervous this week in Las Vegas

As if the stress of trying to win a Miss Hooters International title isn’t crazy enough, Johnson, who also works as an occupational therapist, says this is her first time to Las Vegas. “It’s really overwhelming,” she said of the 10-day Vegas journey the ladies will go through before Thursday’s big show at Caesars.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Vegas so this is my first time. I’m really soaking in all the experiences we’re having right now,” Emily, a four-time Hooters Calendar Girl said.

But if it’s Johnson’s name called Thursday night, it will be all worth it. Not only would she be on her way to realizing her goal of representing the brand like Lynne Austin, but she would also win $30,000 and be able to give back to Tom Coughlin’s Jay Fund, which is based in Johnson’s hometown of Jacksonville.

“[The Jay Fund] actually helped take care of my brother when he had a brain tumor removed in his junior year of high school. They helped with financial situations,” Johnson, who was so moved by her brother’s experience that she went into the medical field and is now working towards a doctorate, added. “They were able to help him take a trip so he could take his mind off of it. The fund was there for his whole healing process.

“They’ve been very good to him. I would like to give back to a foundation that not only looked out for my brother but for other kids going through things.”

via Hooters

Hooters Girl Emily Johnson’s favorite win sauce

Listen up, Johnson says you’re missing out if you’re not already mixing these two Hooters wing sauces: Spicy garlic and lemon pepper.

“I think it’s just enough heat to match my attitude and then the lemon pepper sets it off, takes away the heat. I always tell people to mix them together,” Johnson reports.

Johnson on the old-school Hooters Girl attire

“I wish we still had those shorts,” Johnson said of the shorts she wore in a marketing campaign with NASCAR driver Chase Elliott. She called the vintage shorts and scrunchie shorts shoot her favorite.

“I like the old-school look,” the Miss Hooters International contestant added.

Johnson just might have to make that part of her platform if she wins it all Thursday night.

This year’s Hooters International Pageant will be broadcast live at 10 p.m. ET at all Hooters restaurants for fans and guests to share in the fun.