Birmingham Stallions’ Marlon Williams Catches Longest TD of USFL Season

The USFL’s second weekend of games has not been devoid of big plays, especially on Saturday as the longest touchdown of the season was caught by Birmingham Stallions receiver Marlon Williams.

Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith, the former Louisiana Tech signal-caller, continues to impress in the league as he led the Stallions to three consecutive second-half drives that ended with touchdowns and went 19-of-29 for 214 yards.

Heading into the half, the Houston Gamblers had an 18-13 lead but Smith seemed to have a plan heading into the third quarter.

His 34-yard, third-quarter TD pass to former Mississippi State receiver Osirus Mitchell gave the Stallions a 19-18 lead.

Smith connected with Williams, the former UCF wide receiver, for an impressive 65-yard TD pass with just over 13 minutes left in regulation, stretching Birmingham’s lead to 33-21.

Smith’s connection with Williams for a 65-yard touchdown was the longest of the USFL season, so far.

As part of the innovations the league introduced, Williams was mic’d up during the TD reception. Here’s his encounter of the scoring play:

In Week 1, the Stallions beat the New Jersey Generals 28-24 and kept that streak alive in Week 2, as the team beat the Gamblers 33-28 in the highest-scoring game so far this season.

USFL SELLS TICKETS IN ALL 50 STATES

While USFL’s Week 2 is still underway, the Michigan Panthers (0-2) fell to the New Jersey Generals in a 10-6 loss.

Philadelphia Stars (1-1) beat the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) in a 30-23 victory, and OutKick’s Nick Geddes reported that Stars quarterback Bryan Scott has been really making a name for himself.

The New Orleans Breakers will face the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

