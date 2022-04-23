USFL Week 2 Roundup: Philadelphia Stars QB Bryan Scott Emerges As MVP Frontrunner

The USFL stands for opportunity. And with that opportunity, players have the chance to make a name for themselves — to perhaps earn a shot to play in the NFL.

Through two weeks of the league’s inaugural season, Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott has seized that opportunity.

After pacing the USFL in passing yards during the opening weekend (202), Scott was even better in the Stars’ (1-1) 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) Saturday afternoon. Scott completed 26-of-36 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, recording a QBR of 110.

.@BryanScottQb had himself a day. 💥



26/36 | 272 pass yards | 3 pass TD | 1 rush TD pic.twitter.com/r8qYDu4drR — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 23, 2022

Not bad for an alumnus of Division III Occidental College that hadn’t taken a snap under center since 2020 in The Spring League. But there was something there that fancied head coach Bart Andrus — something that led Andrus to select Scott with the third overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft.

Scott was masterful against the Maulers’ defense, throwing the game-winning 10-yard toss to receiver Maurice Alexander to give the Stars a 27-23 lead with 8:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. Scott then hit running back Paul Terry for the first successful three-point conversion attempt in the USFL.

They keep calling his number, he keeps coming through for the Stars.@_hardtime3 is cookin' today!



📺 @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/q7uDxwu6eT — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 23, 2022

With the first of the Week 2 Saturday doubleheader in the books, the Birmingham Stallions (1-0) will take on the Houston Gamblers (1-0) in the night cap at 7 p.m. on FS1.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.