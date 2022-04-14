USFL Sells Tickets In All 50 States

The USFL season officially kicks off this Saturday, and per OutKick’s Jonathan Hutton, fans from all over the U.S. are expected to attend.

Hutton reported Thursday that the economical ticket approach is paying off. General admission tickets are $10, and kids 15 and under granted free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. As a result, the league has sold tickets to fans in all 50 states.

The @USFL has now sold tickets to fans from all 50 states, league sources tell @OutKick. All games in Birmingham, starting Sat at 7:30 ET on FOX/NBC. The USFL is the most affordable, family-friendly pro sports league. $10 all day tix, kids 15 & under free w/ adult ticket. pic.twitter.com/rokuBslUVg — Jonathan Hutton (@HuttonOutkick) April 14, 2022

The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions will open up the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The game will be broadcasted on FOX, NBC and Peacock, the first simulcast between two competing networks since Super Bowl I in 1967. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Stallions are a -2.5 favorite.

Whereas the NFL has Thanksgiving football, the USFL will have Easter football, as a full slate of games are scheduled for this Sunday.

USFL Schedule 4/17

Houston Gamblers @ Michigan Panthers 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Philadelphia Stars @ New Orleans Breakers 4 p.m. ET on USA

Tampa Bay Bandits @ Pittsburgh Maulers 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Full betting info for the USFL’s opening weekend can be found below or at FanDuel Sportsbook.

