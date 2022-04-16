Here Are Some Innovations You’ll See In The USFL

The USFL‘s first season is kicking off and fans can expect some innovative enhancements while watching the inaugural season.

Fox News reports that Daryl Johnston, the executive vice president of football operations for the USFL, touted some of the new things in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” earlier this week.

“We’re creating access for the view that’s unprecedented. And for me as a player, to be able to share some of these experiences with the fans – and that’s what they want to do, they want to be able to get close as they possibly can and all this technology is providing that,” Johnston said.

MEET THE USFL QB’S: OUTKICK 360’S JONATHAN HUTTON SPEAKS WITH THE ROUND 1 SELECTIONS

“We’ve talked about video with a double sky cam, with some drones, the number of cameras that we got. But the one thing everybody was excited about last week was the audio. They got a steady cam where they’re walking right into the huddle so the camera angle from that shot is going to be like you as a viewer at home standing in the huddle with the quarterback.”

1. Helmet Cam

The league will have cameras on the helmets of players and fans will get an inside look at what the players see during the game.

See the game like NEVER before.



Starting next Saturday on FOX and NBC, two players from each team will be wearing helmet cams in EVERY USFL game 👀 pic.twitter.com/reBK1Qjz9C — USFL (@USFL) April 9, 2022

2. Locker Room Access

Fox News reports fans will get to see the interactions between the players and coaches inside the locker room.

3. More Players Mic’d Up Than Ever Before

Not only will 16 players be mic’d up each game, but every USFL game will have two skycams broadcasting.

Every USFL game will have not one, but TWO Skycams.



Get ready to see more angles like this goal line score from the @USFLBreakers starting Saturday on @FOXSports and @NBCSports. pic.twitter.com/lXgPbhuzWV — USFL (@USFL) April 10, 2022

Two players from each team will also be wearing helmet cams throughout the game, which is similar to the “Ump Cams” FOX used in the early 2000s for games.

Starting next Saturday, @FOXSports and @NBCSports are mic'ing up more players than ever before.



Get ready to hear more moments like this… @2mjayc scoring in OT for the win in the @USFLStars' scrimmage 🔈⬆️ pic.twitter.com/SkiO9OTs6E — USFL (@USFL) April 9, 2022

4. Two Forward Passes, Overtime, Onside Kicks

The USFL is bringing new rule changes to the playing field this spring, like two forwarded passes behind the line of scrimmage, shootout-style overtime, a new option to get the ball back after scoring and a few other things.

5. Ball Tracking Technology

The USFL will have chips implanted in footballs that can determine if the ball has reached the first-down marker.

First down measurements that are more accurate than ever 🔥



Take a look at the first down technology that will be featured this season in the USFL ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fLT2boDOVd — USFL (@USFL) April 9, 2022

The season will begin April 16 and run through July 3, and all eight USFL teams will play this weekend.

Week 1:

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX, NBC, Peacock

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, April 17, noon ET, NBC, Peacock

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, April 17, 4 p.m. ET, USA

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, April 17, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

The USFL will put toe to leather on its 2022 season when the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions face off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Birmingham, Alabama.

The OutKick the Tailgate crew of Chad Withrow, Jill Savage and OutKick founder Clay Travis, will broadcast live from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET from Protective Stadium, with guests and giveaways coming your way.

Outkick the Tailgate is BACK for the @USFL kickoff this Saturday! 🏈 Join @TheChadWithrow and @Jill_Savage at 4:30 ET. 🏈 Plenty of guests & giveaways to hype up the evening's game: @USFLStallions vs. @USFLGenerals pic.twitter.com/LQDaHYCiwO — OutKick (@Outkick) April 14, 2022

Be sure to tune in as the OutKick crew gets you primed and ready for the kickoff to the USFL season! OutKick the Tailgate can be streamed live on OutKick.com, Twitter and YouTube.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.