Meet The USFL QB’s: OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton Speaks With The Round 1 Selections

Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft concluded Tuesday night in Birmingham, Alabama, with quarterbacks going with each of the first eight picks in Round 1.

The Jeff Fisher coached Michigan Panthers held the first overall pick after winning last Thursday’s draft lottery, and went with former Michigan standout Shea Patterson. OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton was in attendance for the draft and caught up with the No. 1 overall pick, as well as the other quarterbacks selected in Round 1.

USFL's Number One Pick, Shea Patterson, joins Jonathan Hutton to talk staying in state of Michigan with the Michigan Panthers! @USFL @USFLPanthers @SheaPatterson_1 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/FItY5aL0bj — OutKick (@Outkick) February 23, 2022

“I’m so excited, just can’t wait to get back out there and do what I love for the great state of Michigan,” Patterson said.

Patterson indeed doesn’t have to go far, returning to the same place where he led the Wolverines to a 19-7 record in 2018-19. Transferring from Ole Miss ahead of the 2018 season, Patterson ended his senior year as just the third Michigan quarterback to pass for over 3,000 yards in a single season.

Patterson completed his Michigan tenure throwing for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions on 60.1% passing. He added an additional seven scores on the ground.

Patterson knows what it’s like to play for a high-level coach, having played under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. He’ll do the same with the Panthers under Fisher, a 22-year head coaching veteran of the NFL.

“I can’t wait to meet with coach [Fisher] and go over the playbook,” Patterson said. “… Just to get to be able to work with him — he’s had so much experience in the NFL and all that, so, yeah, I can’t wait.”

The Tampa Bay Bandits followed up the Panthers’ historic selection by grabbing former Ole Miss and St. Louis BattleHawks gunslinger Jordan Ta’amu. Ta’amu lit up the SEC for two seasons (2017-18), throwing for 5,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.5% passing.

He hopes to light up the USFL in year one under head coach Todd Haley, who put together some prolific offenses of his own as offensive coordinator for the Steelers from 2012-17.

“I’m excited to throw the ball, run the ball, do whatever it takes to win,” Ta’amu said. “Excited to build this team from today, so, ready to go out there and play.”

The Philadelphia Stars and head coach Bart Andrus went with perhaps Round 1’s biggest unknown to casual football fans, yet a highly-productive collegiate quarterback in Bryan Scott. Scott played college ball at relatively unknown Division III program Occidental College.

Scott earned the moniker as the “Aaron Rodgers of Division III,” passing for 9,073 yards and 77 touchdowns in 33 games. After brief stints in the CFL and NFL, Scott played in The Spring League in 2020, winning the championship and league MVP with the Generals.

Scott said he’s looking forward to the opportunity, while being mindful of the responsibility that comes with being a professional quarterback.

“It’s an extremely great opportunity and all the quarterbacks have a responsibility here to not only play good football, but also just be great people off the field,” Scott said. “… In the first USFL, there’s some legends in there: Doug Flutie, Jim Kelly, Herschel Walker. We have big shoes to fill.”

Complete coverage of the 2022 USFL Draft can be found here at FOXSports.com

