OutKick The Tailgate Returns Saturday For USFL Opener In Birmingham

The USFL will put toe to leather on its 2022 season when the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions face off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The OutKick the Tailgate crew of Chad Withrow, Jill Savage and OutKick founder Clay Travis, will broadcast LIVE, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET from Protective Stadium, with guests and giveaways coming your way. Be sure to tune in as the OutKick crew gets you primed and ready for the kickoff to the USFL season!

Outkick the Tailgate is BACK for the @USFL kickoff this Saturday! 🏈 Join @TheChadWithrow and @Jill_Savage at 4:30 ET. 🏈 Plenty of guests & giveaways to hype up the evening's game: @USFLStallions vs. @USFLGenerals pic.twitter.com/LQDaHYCiwO — OutKick (@Outkick) April 14, 2022

OutKick the Tailgate can be streamed live on OutKick.com, Twitter and YouTube.

