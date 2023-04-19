Bill Maher: ‘Nobody Ever Gets Canceled For Being Too Woke’

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher believes cancelation only goes one way, and it’s not against people who are woke.

Maher, who hosts a popular HBO show, has become an incredibly important voice in American politics and culture. He’s one of the very few people on the left willing to speak out against the insanity of identity politics and the woke virus infecting America.

Now, he’s shared another important message:

You don’t ever have to worry about being canceled if you’re extremely woke.

Bill Maher regularly speaks out against woke nonsense. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization )

Bill Maher points out obvious truth about woke culture and being canceled.

“Nobody ever gets canceled for being too woke. So you can say the craziest thing, like, men can have babies and then nobody, even though people are thinking that’s kind of nuts, nobody will say it. They’ll just fall in line. ‘Yeah, exactly. That’s what I’ve always thought. Men can have babies. I saw a dude who was glowing yesterday.’ And that’s the problem,” Maher correctly explained during a conversation with Piers Morgan.

Maher added that it’s “intellectual cowardice” that more people don’t stand up and say enough nonsense is enough nonsense. Instead, lots of people remain silent and go along to get along.

"You can say the craziest thing, like 'men can have babies' and nobody will say anything."@billmaher | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/8O98S6B1kP — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 17, 2023

Maher, once again, is correct.

Maher’s comments come at a perfect time given all the chaos with Riley Gaines, Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light and woke culture in general.

Bud Light teamed up with Mulvaney, a biological male whose brand is to pretend to be a little girl while mocking women, and people were outraged.

Yet, nobody on the left has seemingly stopped and asked if the situation is too insane. In fact, you don’t see anyone on the left asking at all if teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney was a bridge too far.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Katie Porter claimed Riley Gaines is only speaking up in defense of women’s sports because she wants attention. That’s where the discourse is now at in America. Dylan Mulvaney partnering with Bud Light isn’t to be questioned. If you’re a woman protecting women’s sports, you might be met with a mob.

Bill Maher is correct about the double standard.

To take things a step further, Yale invited raging anti-Semite Houria Bouteldja to speak during Passover.

She once claimed Jewish people are ultimately responsible for the Holocaust because they “tolerated Nazism before it was inflicted on them. … They absolved it, shut their eyes to it, [and] legitimized it, because until then, it had been applied only to non-European peoples. … They have cultivated that Nazism … [and hence] are responsible for it,” according to the Daily Mail.

She was welcomed with open arms. Riley Gaines has to fear for her safety. Are we seeing a pattern? You state an obvious truth about biology and the woke mob will try to ruin your life. You go woke or to the extreme left and you’re untouchable.

Riley Gaines has faced violence for supporting women’s sports. (Credit: OutKick)

That’s Bill Maher’s point, and he’s absolutely correct. Cancelation just goes one way, and there’s no downside of going as woke as possible. It’s crazy we’re now at this point in America, but it’s unfortunately where we are. Hopefully, Maher and others continue to speak out.