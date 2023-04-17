Riley Gaines Hits Back At Congresswoman Who Claimed She Just Wants Attention

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines responded to Congresswoman Katie Porter’s insane claim she just wants attention.

Porter got into an incredibly awkward exchange with Piers Morgan on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night, and attempted to allege the former Kentucky swimmer is only speaking out in defense of women’s sports because she wants attention.

“I think that what she has done is try to turn this — we talked about people becoming — using things to kind of get likes and get clicks,” Porter said stumbling and bumbling when Piers Morgan asked the California Congresswoman to name what she disagreed with Gaines on.

Piers Morgan hit back with, “I think she’s speaking up for pretty much every female athlete in the world.”

Katie Porter randomly took a shot at Riley Gaines during Maher's show, claiming the point of Riley's activism is "Getting likes"



"Riley is speaking up for herself."



"I think she's speaking up for pretty much every female athlete in the world" pic.twitter.com/8F5J67vVxb — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 15, 2023

Riley Gaines responds to Katie Porter.

Now, Gaines has responded to the incredibly unfair accusation from Katie Porter, and made it clear that’s not the case.

“Hey @RepKatiePorter I’m not speaking up for myself…I’m done playing sports. I’m not fighting for me. I’m actually supposed to be in dental school this year. But I’ve changed my life plans because I see what’s at stake if someone doesn’t fight for the present and next generation,” Gaines tweeted late Saturday afternoon to her nearly 500,000 followers.

Hey @RepKatiePorter I'm not speaking up for myself…I'm done playing sports. I'm not fighting for me. I'm actually supposed to be in dental school this year. But I've changed my life plans because I see what's at stake if someone doesn't fight for the present and next generation https://t.co/4QrPvPbnCC — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 15, 2023

Gaines also asked why it’s “always women fighting against sex-based projections,” which seems to be more than a reasonable question.

Why is it always women fighting against sex-based protections? That will forever be beyond me — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 15, 2023

Gaines has stood bravely against the outrage mob.

Riley Gaines has had to face absolute insanity for simply believing biological men shouldn’t be allowed to dominate and ruin women’s sports.

She was harassed by a mob that turned violent at San Francisco State University. Police had to rush her to safety and the enraged mob demanded money to let her leave at one point.

San Francisco State University refused to respond to several requests for comment from OutKick about Riley Gaines being attacked.



Pure cowardice.



It's not hard to condemn people who attack a young woman exercising her free speech. https://t.co/8PwfzzVTyQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 12, 2023

Protesters also showed up to her speech at the University of Buffalo, but police weren’t playing games. A person was arrested for allegedly pushing someone filming the mob.

It was a quick and immediate reaction, which was better than the situation that played out at SFSU.

After all Gaines has gone through, she now has to deal with Katie Porter claiming she’s only doing it for attention.

It’s incredibly unfair and not right. All Riley Gaines has done is take a stand in defense of women’s athletics.

As she tweeted, she’s not even an athlete anymore. Gaines changed her life plans because she’s so committed to saving and protecting women’s sports.

Riley Gaines responds to Katie Porter claiming she just wants attention. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s no doubt Riley Gaines isn’t going anywhere, and that’s the kind of courage that is turning her into a star.