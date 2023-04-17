Yale Hosts Raging Anti-Semite Speaker During Passover, Previously Blamed Jewish People For The Holocaust

Videos by OutKick

Yale University thought it was appropriate to invite anti-Semite Houria Bouteldja to speak on campus during Passover.

Bouteldja spoke at Yale last week during the second night of Passover, meaning Jewish people wouldn’t be able to arrive and push back against her disgusting views.

Just how disgusting are her views? Buckle up because it’s hard to believe that what’s coming next is even real.

Houria Bouteldja holds disgusting views.

The author of “Whites, Jews, and Us” blamed Jews for the Holocaust and stated Jewish people, “tolerated Nazism before it was inflicted on them. … They absolved it, shut their eyes to it, [and] legitimized it, because until then, it had been applied only to non-European peoples. … They have cultivated that Nazism … [and hence] are responsible for it,” according to the Daily Mail.

While that might be the most disgusting view she has on the record, it’s far from the only one. Following Muslim terrorist Mohammed Merah killing a Rabbi and three children in France, the author and speaker declared, “Mohammed Merah is me,” according to the same report.

Yale welcomed anti-Semite Houria Bouteldja during Passover. (Photo by Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty Images)

She has also expressed unbelievably racist views towards white people. Bouteldja has claimed white people are “the one who subjugates, pillages, steals, rapes, commits genocide.” Absolutely unhinged views, and she also seemed to imply people who die in terrorist attacks don’t matter if they’re white, according to the Daily Mail.

“Bombs explode in the subway. Towers … collapse like a house of cards. The journalists of a famous magazine are decimated. … [But] they are all white,” she had previously stated, according to the same report.

There’s a clear double standard.

In case you didn’t already know, the fact Houria Bouteldja was welcomed with open arms at Yale during Passover while Riley Gaines can’t go to a campus without facing a mob tells you there’s an obvious double standard.

Riley Gaines believes women’s sports should be protected and men shouldn’t be allowed to ruin women’s athletics. For that rational opinion, she faced an enraged mob that turned violent at San Francisco State University.

OutKick’s Tomi Lahren even faced an out of control mob while speaking at the University of New Mexico, and as all her loyal viewers know, she definitely doesn’t hold viewpoints that are outside of mainstream conservatism. Yet, simply existing as a conservative woman is too much for the mob.

Meanwhile, Yale hosts a speaker during Passover who believes Jews are responsible for the Holocaust and terrorism victims don’t matter. Was there any outrage? Of course not.

Yale, an alleged elite university, embraces an ideology that is nothing short of disgusting and horrific. Yet, Riley Gaines can’t say women’s spaces should be protected from men without facing threats.

Are you paying attention yet? Believe women should be protected and you might be met with violence. Believe Jewish people are responsible for the Holocaust and Yale will invite you to speak during Passover.

San Francisco State University refused to respond to several requests for comment from OutKick about Riley Gaines being attacked.



Pure cowardice.



It's not hard to condemn people who attack a young woman exercising her free speech. https://t.co/8PwfzzVTyQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 12, 2023

It should be surprising, but it’s simply not anymore. It’s just sad. The people with the most disgusting views are embraced and people holding rational, normal views are treated as a threat to society. Things are truly backwards.