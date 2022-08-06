Ever See Obese 90-Year-Old? Bill Maher Takes Stand Against Fat Acceptance Movement

In the most recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the veteran comic took aim at the Fat Acceptance movement, going so far as to call it “Orwellian.”

In typical Maher style, he didn’t hold back:

There’s a disturbing trend going on in America these days with rewriting science to fit ideology. We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. pic.twitter.com/r0zmqtamUl — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 6, 2022

Maher started by pointing to the movement as one of many modern examples of “rewriting science to fit ideology to just fit what you want reality to be.”

“We’ve gone from fat acceptance to fat celebration. That’s new. That is new,” Maher said. “To view letting yourself go as a point of pride? We used to at least try and be fit and healthy and society praised those who succeeded. Now the term body positivity is used to mean, ‘I’m perfect the way I am because I’m me.’ It’s Orwellian how often positivity is used to describe what’s not healthy!”

Maher then went on to pose a rhetorical question to illustrate his point: have you ever seen a fat 90-year-old?

Bill Maher usually elicits a reaction—and not always a positive one. He has zero problems when it comes to speaking his mind, even if it ruffles feathers. As you could expect, in this case it did.

You do realize it’s damn expensive to buy healthy or organic food and it often takes longer to prepare? And for people working their asses off, at the end of the day, it’s just easier sometimes to throw in a frozen pizza. — AP Hawkeye (@andypaughrules1) August 6, 2022

The unfortunate reality is that highly processed foods are the cheapest, natural/organic food cost more, so it’s not rocket science — Terry F 🇨🇦 (@Jeevesthe2nd) August 6, 2022

Most responses critical of what Maher had to say pointed out the price consumers have to pay if they want to eat healthier foods. That’s true, but completely misses the point Maher was making here: that there’s been an increase in people willing to overlook the genuine health risks of obesity.

Speaking as a fella who knows he could always benefit from losing a few pounds, I think Maher makes some really solid points. However, the crowd that’s always quick to cry “fat shaming” might disagree.