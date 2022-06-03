Megan Rapinoe Makes ‘Fat-Shaming’ Allegation

Megan Rapinoe has a new complaint.

Now that the U.S. Women’s National Team is receiving the same compensation as the Men’s squad, Rapinoe is turning her attention – and anger – towards former OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti, whom she alleges “fat-shamed” her and her teammates.

OL Reign is based in Seattle and part of the National Women’s Soccer League. Rapinoe’s been a member of the team since 2013. Benstiti had been head coach until being asked to resign last July.

Earlier this week Rapinoe appeared on NPR and insinuated that Benstiti’s decision to step down was made so he did not have to face allegations of harassment.

“Our coach got fired last year, from the Reign,” Rapinoe said. “He made some — it was basically like a fat-shaming comment. He was talking about — he’s going to, like, take people’s food away. And I’m like, oh my god, grow up. You just got yourself fired; you’re so stupid.”

Rapinoe, a 36-year-old forward, said that Benstiti regularly commented on the women’s weights and diets causing discomfort amongst the players. She went on to add that because the women were underpaid, their ability to speak up was limited.

“But, like, just little stuff like that, where if you’re making $25,000 and you have no autonomy over your rights, you have — you’re not a free agent. You’re barely scraping by,” Rapinoe told NPR. “You just came out of college. Like, you’re not going to say anything. You’re just not. It’s too difficult to put someone in that position.”

Benstiti, who had managed teams since 2001, has not done so since his July resignation. After Rapinoe’s fat-shaming allegations, there’s a slim chance he’ll be on the sidelines again anytime soon.

