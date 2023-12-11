Bill Belichick Was Peppered With Taylor Swift Questions And Could Not Have Been Less Interested

Videos by OutKick

Noted Taylor Swift fan Bill Belichick, who finally got a win last week after losing a billion games in a row, was in a festive mood during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

Just kidding!

America’s favorite NFL coach was peppered with insufferable questions about Taylor Swift since the Patriots play the Chiefs this week, and he could not have been less interested if he tried.

Frankly, I think it’s the most relatable Belichick’s ever been to the rest of the world. We all just want the Taylor Swift stuff to end, and Bill is our fearless leader.

We’re on to Cincinnati!

Can Bill Belichick help Courtney get tickets to this weekend's Patriots game and possibly meet Taylor Swift? pic.twitter.com/JMOTP1J5Vd — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) December 11, 2023

Bill Belichick wants nothing to do with Taylor Swift

STOP ASKING BILL BELICHICK STUPID TAYLOR SWIFT QUESTIONS!

For the love of God, make it stop. Make it end. Thank God for Bill Belichick. Seriously. I didn’t think I could ever appreciate Bill’s press banter more than I already do, but this made me happy.

Just didn’t blink. Refused to. He won’t give into the Swift mania and I applaud the hell out of him for it.

Hey, fellas — we’ve got a game to play. We’re 3-10 and about to face a pissed off little crybaby in Pat Mahomes. Bigger things to worry about than Taylor fake cheering from the suite.

“Will you be meeting Taylor Swift, do you think?”

I’m really focused on trying to get our team ready to play Kansas City.

This is why I don’t want Bill Belichick to ever retire. Some people hate him. I love this dude. Same with Nick Saban. I live for awkward interviews, and nobody in the game does them better than Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

Give me that Belichick on Mondays and this one on Saturdays and I’m set for life: