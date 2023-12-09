Bill Belichick Picks Navy, Squeezes Into Helmet That Says ‘Beat Army’ In Chinese On College GameDay

Videos by OutKick

Losing football games has made Bill Belichick infinitely more likable.

The New England Patriots head coach was featured as the guest picker on College GameDay this week, and viewers finally got to see some personality from the usually grumpy and stoic Belichick.

During the appearance, Belichick told stories about his childhood and how he got into coaching. And when the time came to pick the winner of the Army-Navy football game, the 71 year old surprised everyone by doing his best Lee Corso impression.

He busted out a Navy helmet — featuring the jolly roger and “Beat Army” in Chinese. The panelists roared with laughter, and the crowd cheered.

Bill Belichick coming for Lee Corso's job! pic.twitter.com/z7tZkRdzKZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2023

Bill Belichick Will Attend The Army-Navy Game

Maybe he’s in a good mood because his Patriots just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Now, he has a free day to take in the Army-Navy game on the Pats’ home field at Gillette Stadium.

“Well it’s nice. I won’t lie. It’s nice,” Belichick told CBS Sports. “It’s nice that the schedule fell the way it did. I would say most years it doesn’t fall that way. But the fact that it did and coincided with the game being in Foxboro is nice.”

The eight-time Super Bowl champ said he hasn’t had this sort of freedom to attend the matchup in nearly 50 years. But he’s always watching.

“There’s really nothing like Army-Navy,” Belichick said. “You know, I’ve been to a lot of big games and I’ve seen a lot of big games, both collegiately and professionally. There aren’t many that are this special.”

Bill Belichick before the Army-Navy Game: "It's such a classic game, that it's a great opportunity for the people in this region to see it. … I'm a Navy man. … It's been my life, so I always want them to do well, always want them to be safe and successful."@USAA |… pic.twitter.com/LrYSbmFbk6 — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 9, 2023

And thanks to his appearance on GameDay, we know exactly who he’s cheering for.

“I have a great appreciation for the Naval Academy, a great appreciation for this game,” Belichick said. “It’s a thrill for me that it’s taking place in our stadium. And I look forward to the the people I’m going to see, the classic event that it is — not just the game, but everything that leads up to it, starting with some events today and tonight and hopefully culminate in a Navy win.”

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.