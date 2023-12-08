Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Said His Family Watched Game Against Steelers From Home Because He’s Still On A Rookie Deal, Didn’t Want To Shell Out For Tickets

Videos by OutKick

Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots came out on top in one of the least anticipated NFL games of the season, with the Pats knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 21-18.

Zappe got the nod for his second start of the season and managed to throw for 240 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

However, none of his family made the trip to Pittsburgh to catch the game.

Not because they were busy or didn’t want to, Zappe had a very relatable reason for not having the family on hand: he didn’t want to pay for tickets.

Q: Did you have anybody special in the crowd tonight?



Bailey Zappe: "Nobody. They all watched from home. I don't want to pay for those tickets. I'm still on a rookie contract. That's expensive." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) December 8, 2023

Zappe could not have been more correct with this take. Those rookie deals are great by most standards, but they’re not “fly your extended family to Pittsburgh and buy them game tickets good.”

The Patriots were on the road, so Zappe would’ve had to buy the tickets for his guests. Then, he’d probably have to pony up for some flights too.

And we’re approaching the holidays, so plane tickets are getting pricey.

There was no need to bring everyone to The ‘Burgh. Especially not for a Thursday night game where both teams were primarily trying not to beat themselves. None of them probably wanted to fly in for that, unless they happened to be big Styx fans.

Plus, this was Zappe’s fourth career start. You bite the bullet and spend the money to bring everyone to town for the first one. After that, maybe you foot the bill for an Amazon Prime subscription or just loan them your password.

However, there is a downside to Bailey Zappe talking about this. Now that he said this publically, if his next deal is a decent one, he has to buy some tickets.

A lot of them.

