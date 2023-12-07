Styx Is Here To Save The Steelers-Patriots Thursday Night Football Matchup No One Wants

Videos by OutKick

Even a trash football game is better than no football game, but this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the bumbling Pittsburgh Steelers and equally bumbling New England Patriots only barely fits that bill.

Did someone order a helping of Mitch Trubisky vs. Bailey Zappe?

Nope. So thank God for Styx.

That’s right the ’80s rock legends announced that they will perform the national anthem before the game that Al Michales is contractually obligated to call whether he likes it or not.

The band shared the news on Instagram.

It makes a lot of sense considering the Steelers use the band’s tune “Renegade” as their defensive anthem. That’s a great choice.

Styx is legendary but at the same time weirdly underrated. Tommy Shaw is a legend. JY Yong is a legend. The other dudes in the band whose names escape me? Legends.

Styx is both one of my favorite bands of that era and one of my top 5 moons of Pluto.

I don’t do a lot of karaoke (I know, I hate to deprive the public like that) but when I do, I tell the radio DJ making some extra cash to cue up “Mr. Roboto” and then I take anyone lucky enough to be in that bar on a journey.

It sounds like Styx will just sing the anthem, and as a traditionalist, I like that. I mean, haven’t we all wanted to hear Tommy Shaw tackle the words of the great Francis Scott Key?

However, part of me wants to hear JY Young unload a face-melting solo on all the Yinzers at Acrisure Stadium.

There’s a bit of a stinker next week too between the Raiders and Chargers, so let’s see if the Raiders try to make things interesting with a halfway decent anthem singer. That’d be nice.

At least we can all enjoy some Styx before the Steelers and Patriots both lay eggs.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle