Biden Administration Remains Silent on Safety of Conservative Justices; Senate Passes Bill To Improve Security

A wave of pro-abortion activism has challenged the safety of conservative Supreme Court Justices following the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s drafted decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned protests outside of these Justices’ residences over Mother’s Day weekend brought the Senate to hastily vote in favor of the Supreme Court Police Parity Act on Monday, which would ramp up security for Supreme Court members.

Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) brought the Act forward, which stated that the safety of the Justices continues to be undermined and requires an immediate response as pro-abortion protests get volatile.

“If the families of Supreme Court Justices have the same profile and exposure as the highest-ranking officials in our government, they deserve the same level of protection,” said Senator Coons.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the Senate’s urgent response on Monday, which remains concurrent to the Biden administration’s disregard to protect the conservative Supreme Court members targeted for the Roe decision.

The Senate just passed a bill to provide protection to Supreme Court Justice families for the first time ever. Sure would be nice if @JoeBiden would condemn the court opinion leak and violent extremists in his own party that make this protection necessary. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 9, 2022

“The Senate just passed a bill to provide protection to Supreme Court Justice families for the first time ever. Sure would be nice if [Joe Biden] would condemn the court opinion leak and violent extremists in his own party that make this protection necessary,” Clay tweeted.

Clay added: “How about Attorney General Merrick Garland saying something too? He was quicker to label parents speaking at school boards domestic terrorists than he has been to say a word about the left wing violence in response to Alito’s leaked opinion.”

Press Secretary Jen Psaki previously stated that the activists had a right to protest outside of the Justices’ residences peacefully.

The Biden administration’s silence in condemning the pro-abortion threats — including a recent case of arson directed at a pro-life organization — has failed to deter the mobs from relenting their outrage.

“Threats to the physical safety of Supreme Court Justices and their families are disgraceful, and attempts to intimidate and influence the independence of our judiciary cannot be tolerated,” Cornyn noted in a statement.

“I’m glad the Senate quickly approved this measure to extend Supreme Court police protection to family members, and the House must take up and pass it immediately,” Cornyn said.

