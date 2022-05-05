Clay Travis Believes Individual States Deciding On Abortion Is ‘Democracy In Action’

OutKick founder, Clay Travis, joined ‘Hannity’ on Wednesday night to discuss abortion rights.

Clay believes that for 49 years we haven’t been able to have a real debate on Roe v. Wade.

“Now it’s about whether your individual state and whether you want to support people on either side of the aisle. That’s what should be happening here. This is democracy flourishing. This is judicial restraint. This is the opposite of judicial activism. This is a democracy in action.”

