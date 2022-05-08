Pro-Life Organization Targeted By Pro-Abortion Activists On Mother’s Day

Pro-abortion advocates set fire to a Wisconsin Family Action — a pro-life organization — office on Mother’s Day.

The office, located in Madison, WI, was set ablaze by two suspects. A call near 6 a.m. was made to the local authorities when a driver saw smoke coming from the building.

The suspects reportedly broke into the building between late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Both WFA President Julaine Appling and event coordinator Diane Westphall arrived at the office Sunday morning and found shattered glass on the floor, along with a Molotov cocktail bottle that did not go off.

The vandals spray-painted If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either on the side of the building.

Madison Fire Department deemed it a targeted attack but stated that the fire was not caused by the Molotov cocktail thrown inside.

An investigation looking into the arson case has been launched.

Appling shared that the office was ransacked and that several books were burned.

“What you’re going to see here is a direct threat against us,” Appling said. “Imagine if somebody had been in the office when this happened. They would have been hurt.”

Pro-choice activists have been outraged this week following the leaked Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — which does not outlaw abortions but leaves it as a state-by-state issue.

