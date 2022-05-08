Pro-Abortion Protestors March To Homes Of Justices To Hold Vigil For Roe V. Wade

Pro-abortion protestors chanting “Keep abortion safe and legal” marched to the homes of Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday night for what they dubbed “reproductive freedom.”

The protest began in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before finding their way to the homes of Roberts and Kavanaugh. There they held a “Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade.”

“Images of coat hangers could also be seen chalked on the street where the march took place,” Fox News reported. “A left-wing group called ShutDown DC is also planning on holding another protest outside of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s house on May 9.”

Protesters showed up at Supreme Court justices homes today after left wingers posted their addresses online and the Biden White House refused to condemn these private home protests. Here were some of their signs courtesy of @DouglasKBlair. pic.twitter.com/ea0YIAO6l2 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 8, 2022

Many of the protestors carried umbrellas or wore rain coats as they marched through the elements to be heard. During the protest, ShutDown DC announced its plans to march to the home of Alito on Sunday.