Politics

Pro-Abortion Protestors March To Homes Of Justices To Hold Vigil For Roe V. Wade

Pro-abortion protestors chanting  “Keep abortion safe and legal” marched to the homes of Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday night for what they dubbed “reproductive freedom.”

The protest began in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before finding their way to the homes of Roberts and Kavanaugh. There they held a “Candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade.”

“Images of coat hangers could also be seen chalked on the street where the march took place,” Fox News reported. “A left-wing group called ShutDown DC is also planning on holding another protest outside of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s house on May 9.”

Many of the protestors carried umbrellas or wore rain coats as they marched through the elements to be heard. During the protest, ShutDown DC announced its plans to march to the home of Alito on Sunday.

“The evening of Monday, May 9, we will hold a vigil for all these rights that Alito is threatening to take away. Because it’s been impossible to reach him at the Supreme Court (especially now with the enormous fences), we will do it at his home. At 7:30 pm we will gather at a nearby location and walk together to his house. At the foot of his driveway, on the public street, we will light candles and speakers will share their testimony. We will hold a moment of silence for the rights we know are ours, then walk back together to the meeting location,” a description for the event said, via Fox News.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

