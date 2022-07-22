Ben Roethlisberger’s advice for Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett was incredibly simple.

Pickett was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he’s viewed as the eventual QB of the future for the Steelers.

It might not happen right away, but it will happen. What advice did the legendary Steelers passer have for his replacement? Just be yourself!

How will Kenny Pickett do as a rookie?. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I congratulated him and told him he doesn’t need to be me. People are going to want to compare us. Even though there was a lot of distance between Terry [Bradshaw] and me, people still compared us. That’s why I told [Pickett], ‘You don’t have to be me. Don’t be me, as a matter of fact. Go be you. Be the best version of yourself and go out there and have fun and play,'” the two-time Super Bowl champion explained when talking with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about the advice he gave Pickett.

Very few people want to be the person who follows a legend in the world of sports. Whether it’s players or coaches, following a legend is always risky.

Expectations – fair or not – are going to be incredibly high. Ben Roethlisberger has two Super Bowl rings, and he was a dominant quarterback in the NFL for a very long time.

Steelers fans have come to expect a ton out of the team’s QB play, and Big Ben is the reason why. Now, he’s gone, and Pickett is inevitably going to take over.

Again, fair or not, people are going to expect the Heisman finalist to put up numbers and win games right from the jump. If he lets the noise get to him, things could quickly go south.

He needs to focus on what he does and being the best he can be. Everything else will take care of itself.

Props to Big Ben for handing the young rookie some great advice.