Kenny Pickett Explains Why He’s A Rare Two-Gloved Quarterback

If you’re wondering why Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is always wearing gloves, wonder no more.

Pickett, selected with the 20th pick in the first round of April’s NFL Draft, explained his unusual choice of game day fashion on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. As he tells it, a record-setting day vs North Carolina in 2020 — Pickett set Pitt’s passing yardage record that afternoon — played a large role in his decision to finish his college career with a pair of gloved hands.

“I did it once my sophomore year, but really after that North Carolina game that you called, I stuck with it after that game, so you can take some pride in that,” Pickett told hose Pat McAfee. “Coach (Mark) Whipple was like, ‘It doesn’t have to be cold to rock the gloves.’ So I wore them since…”

"After that UNC game that you called I stuck with the gloves.. it just feels more comfortable & I feel great throwing the ball" ~@kennypickett10#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cH8KeYnbM0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 28, 2022

Pickett will become the first NFL QB to regularly sport two gloves since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season. No doubt it’s an odd look and plenty of quarterbacks prefer to grip the ball with a bare hand.

That’s not to say Pickett should change his mind because of a lack of duel glove interest from other signal callers. While gloved up, the 24-year-old Pickett threw for more than 4,300 yards last season and added 42 touchdown passes.

“It just kind of felt more comfortable, I feel great throwing the ball in the NFL too, so it’s just something that I enjoy,” Pickett added.

Aside from Manning, another Hall of Fame QB also had a habit of wearing two gloves — former Ram, Giant and Cardinal — Kurt Warner.

Based on their careers, the Steelers would seem to be in good hands.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF