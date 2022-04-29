in NFL, OKTC

NFL Draft’s First Quarterback Comes Off The Board To Steelers

LAS VEGAS — The University of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Steelers share a practice facility and now they share a connection to their starting quarterback.

The Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the No 20 overall selection Thursday evening.

Ultimately the Steelers picked this draft’s most NFL ready quarterback, going with Pickett over Malik Willis and others.

“You get Pickett in with a good offensive line and good scheme, I think he’s going to be a productive player,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah told Outkick.

Pickett started more games (49) than any other quarterback in the draft. Last season he threw 42 touchdown passes with only seven interceptions while also completing 67.2 percent of his passes.

Pickett will compete with Mitch Trubisky, whom the Steelers signed as a free agent in March, and with veteran Mason Rudolph.

The 2022 quarterback class has been considered substandard in some regards, and apparently the teams in this draft agreed as the first one came off the board 14 picks after the first offensive players was selected by Carolina at No. 6.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

Feature postKenny PickettNFL DraftPittsburgh Steelers

Written by Armando Salguero

Armando Salguero has covered the NFL since 1990 for the Palm Beach Post, Miami Herald and ESPN. He was a 2016 Associated Press Sports Editors Top 10 columnist. He is a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector and AP All-Pro team voter.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here