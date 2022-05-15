Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Says Ben Roethlisbeger Has Offered To Help Him

Not only does Kenny Pickett have the benefit of beginning his NFL career in the same stadium he played in during his collegiate career, but he’ll have the insight of a future Hall of Fame quarterback available to him at all times.

The Steelers 2022 first-round pick told reporters at rookie minicamp Friday that Ben Roethlisberger recently reached out to him to offer his help.

“He said he’s always there for me if I have any questions or advice,” Pickett said, via the team’s website. “He’s an unbelievable player, Hall of Famer. He’s a guy that I’ll definitely use as a resource in the coming weeks here.”

18 years ago, Roethlisberger was in the same situation as Pickett. He was drafted in the first-round in 2004, expected to be Pittsburgh’s quarterback of the future. He was that and more, leading the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories and 12 playoff appearances.

Pickett comes in with perhaps more intrigue, coming off a 2021 season which saw him named a Heisman Trophy finalist. Pickett led Pitt to a 11-2 record in his starts, throwing for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Learning how to pick apart NFL defenses will be the next challenge for Pickett, but one he’s excited for.

“I think it’s all mental,” Pickett said. “I know what I have to do, know the responsibilities of everybody else on the offense. Learn new defenses that are in the NFL. There’s a lot that goes into it. I’m excited to dedicate myself to it and obsess over trying to be the best I can be and learning as much as I can.”

