Bebe Rexha Wears Protective Eyewear After Being Hit With Cell Phone Thrown By Fan

Bebe Rexha isn’t going to let a cell phone take her down.

The Grammy award winning singer returned to the stage this past weekend after being injured a few weeks ago when a fan threw a cell phone that hit her face. Rexha immediately left the stage and had to receive medical treatment and multiple stitches, while the fan was arrested on the spot and subsequently charged with assault.

However this past weekend, the ‘I’m Good’ singer wanted to let everyone know that she is good, when she walked out on stage wearing protective eyewear in what looked like the musician equivalent of Horace Grant’s basketball glasses.

I got to give props to Rexha for wearing the… prop. It’s unclear if she needed the goggles for protection or if she embraced it to use as a stylish look, but either way it worked. Nothing more badass than returning to a stage looking like a superhero while showing everyone that you’re not going to be held back. So honestly, good for her.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

STOP THROWING STUFF AT PEOPLE ON STAGE

Unfortunately, Bebe Rexha’s injury is just the latest incident of audience members either throwing things or actually attacking someone on stage. Last week country superstar Kelsea Ballerini was injured after someone threw some sort of beads at her face, causing her to leave the stage to recover.

Meanwhile, singer Ava Max had an audience member literally jump over the barricade and run on stage and repeatedly slap and punch her until security intervened.

As a lifelong fan of music and someone who has toured and performed on stage, it is deeply disturbing that we have three incidents of artists being hurt in a span of a few weeks. What are we doing, people? In Rexha’s incident, the idiot fan said that he threw his phone because he thought it would be funny. Even if he didn’t hit Rexha with his phone, I’m not quite sure what’s funny about still being stuck in New York City of all places at night without a cell phone?

Kelsea Ballerini had to temporarily pause her show after she was struck in the face mid-song. 💔 See her follow-up message for concert attendees: https://t.co/u3jvRJ8J13 pic.twitter.com/bGifAbSxZ1 — E! News (@enews) June 29, 2023

On a serious level however, the blatant arrogance of people to think that they can do or react however they want is pretty troubling. We all remember what happened to Dave Chapelle less than a year ago when he was also attacked on stage by an audience member. (Who only got 270 days in jail by the way. Great job, California)

Listen, I get it – the pandemic and our “trustworthy leaders” making us stay home affected all of us. Some of you may be taking a while to ease back into normality, it’s all good. But let’s just chill for a bit and think things out before doing anything. A simple way to start? Don’t go see someone perform if you don’t like them. And also, don’t be an idiot.