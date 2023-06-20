Idiot Fan Says He Allegedly Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha Because He Thought It Was Funny

Videos by OutKick

Police have found the man allegedly responsible for smashing Bebe Rexha’s face with a phone.

Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment after he allegedly cracked the pop star’s face with a phone Sunday night during a show in New York, according to the New York Post.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Why did he allegedly do it? He simply thought it would be great comedy to hit a performer with a phone and ruin the show for everyone.

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” Malvagna said when explaining his alleged allegations, according to the criminal complaint.

Bebe Rexha needed stitches after getting crushed in the face by a fan’s phone. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bebe Rexha received medical attention after being hit.

The situation was so bad that Rexha needed stitches above her left eye. She was also left bruised and bloodied.

The popular singer posted on Instagram Monday that she was “good” after getting smoked in the face, but the injuries definitely appeared to be very painful.

Now, Malvagna will have to explain himself as he faces serious criminal charges.

This conduct can’t be tolerated.

Nicolas Malvagna has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court, but if he is guilty, then there’s simply no excuse for this kind of conduct.

You can’t throw phones at people and expect to get away with it. We live in a society. There are rules. One of the main rules is you don’t attack people.

People bought tickets to watch Bebe Rexha perform and the night was ruined because Malvagna allegedly injured her to the point she needed stitches. Absolutely unacceptable.

Bebe Rexha needed stitches after being hit by a phone. The suspect was arrested. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV)

Hopefully, the police and the courts get to the bottom of what occurred. Lawlessness can’t ever be tolerated, especially when people get hurt.