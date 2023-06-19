Fan Crushes Bebe Rexha’s Face With A Phone During Concert

Videos by OutKick

Bebe Rexha had her face jacked up Sunday night thanks to an idiot in the audience.

The popular pop singer was performing a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City Sunday night when a fan whipped a phone into her face, according to the New York Post.

Rexha looked incredibly rattled and stunned after getting crushed by the phone. She was quickly rushed off stage.

The New York Post also reported there are “unconfirmed reports” she needed stitches after the incident. You can watch a video of the moment it happened below.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Bebe Rexha hit by phone during concert.

It’s not entirely clear whether or not the person who threw the phone was identified or what might have happened to the person.

What is clear is you have to be a real scumbag to do something like this. Tons of fans bought tickets to watch Bebe Rexha put on a show.

They probably looked forward to it all week long. Maybe they saved up weeks for the show. Instead of getting to enjoy Bebe Rexha putting on a great show, fans had to watch her get rushed off the stage after getting jacked up by a phone.

Bebe Rexha crushed by a phone during concert in New York. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Absolutely classless. You’re a clown if you go to a concert or sporting event and ruin the whole thing for everyone.

At least athletes are more than capable of defending themselves. Musicians are on stage and not really big or athletic people. There’s a reason people don’t pull stunts like this with a UFC star. They’d get obliterated.

Bebe Rexha rushed off stage Sunday night after getting hit by a phone. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Hopefully, Rexha is okay and didn’t actually need stitches. The person responsible should absolutely be punished. You simply can’t tolerate nonsense like this in a civilized society.