Dave Chappelle Attacked By Audience Member At Hollywood Bowl

Comedian Dave Chappelle provided audience members with more than just laughs Tuesday evening. While performing at LA’s Hollywood Bowl, Chappelle was tackled by an audience member who rushed the stage, providing fans in attendance with a brief scare and a good story.

Chappelle, 48, was mid-joke just before 11 pm when his attacker charged the stage and lunged towards the comedian/actor. Within seconds, Hollywood Bowl security returned the favor, sending the raging audience member to the floor.

Following the attack, Chappelle was joined on stage by friend and fellow comedian Chris Rock, who you may have heard, recently experienced a similar live show dust up.

“Was that Will Smith?” a smiling Rock asked Chappelle as the audience roared with laughter. Rock, along with Jamie Foxx and others, joined Chappelle Tuesday as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest comedy tour.

Watch video of the attack and Rock’s one-liner below.

dave chappelle was tackled tonight on stage by a heckler and afterward chris rock got on stage and said "was that will smith?" im CRYINGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/kNw4zklyR9 — Kenny Bear (@RapDose) May 4, 2022

Chappelle was unharmed during the attack, though the same can’t be said for the man who tried to take him out. Video showed the man being stretchered into an ambulance with his elbow pointing in the wrong direction.

Watch the attacker meet with venue security to exchange pleasantries below.

The idiot getting beaten down after attacking Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/Ft0FIUyjWv — Jed Simon (@JEDSIMON) May 4, 2022

And about that elbow…It’s not really a funny bone when it’s facing the opposite way.

See for yourself.

F’d around and found out. It’s probably a bad idea to attack Dave Chappelle. pic.twitter.com/bs8E3lZx0d — Anthony Lewis (@Anthony_H_Lewis) May 4, 2022

Following the fracas, a seemingly unbothered Chappelle continued his performance, admitting to the audience: “I don’t know if that was part of the show. I grabbed the back of that n–s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent.”

He later joked with the still stunned audience, “It was a trans man” — a clear reference to his Netflix special The Closer, which had cancel culture wanting to tackle Chappelle last fall.

The belly laughs and elbow breaks are scheduled to continue through Friday, when the comedy tour concludes.

