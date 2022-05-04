in Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Attacker Identified As Isaiah Lee

23-year-old Isaiah Lee has been identified by police as the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle during a Netflix show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. According to the LAPD, Lee is being held on a $30,000 bond after the Tuesday night attack that saw the man jumping on stage during Chappelle’s live performance.

Police say Lee was taken into custody without incident.

23-year-old Isaiah Lee has been identified as the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle at his Hollywood Bowl performance / Getty Images/Twitter

Video taken by audience members shows the suspect, Lee, being taken away from the Hollywood Bowl via stretcher by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAPD tells NBC Los Angeles that Lee will be charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon because Lee was carrying an object that can release a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly.”

