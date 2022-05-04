Dave Chappelle Attacked — Clay Travis Reacts

On Wednesday morning, OutKick founder Clay Travis appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss Dave Chappelle, who was attacked by a member of the audience while performing a stand-up comedy routine last Friday.
UPDATE: Isaiah Lee, 23, has been identified as the attacker. He has been arrested by LAPD, per Heavy.com.
Check out Clay’s segment here:
One CommentLeave a Reply
Armed? say what no security sad state of affairs when this kind of stuff goes on civility seems to have been left behind go out for a few laughs and this shit happens just smfh