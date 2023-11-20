Bankrupt Miss Universe Went Full Off-The-Rails Woke During 2023 Pageant

Videos by OutKick

Just days after the Miss Universe organization ownership group — which is headed by multi-millionaire transgender biological male Anne Jakrajutatip — announced it was filing for bankruptcy, the 2023 Miss Universe pageant turned into one of the biggest woke spectacles in the history of woke.

It was woke on speed. It was woke on PEDs. It was woke on testosterone suppressants.

Put it this way, the Miss Universe you loved is dead and it has been replaced by a bastardized version of the world through the mind of Jakrajutatip and other wokes who’ve decided they would rather go down in business flames pandering to the .0005% of the world’s population who wants to see such nonsense.

84 contestants from around the world converged on El Salvador — quite the location for a pageant — for Saturday’s big event. Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua ended up with the crown, but the real news out of this pageant was just how inclusive it was.

OMG, let me say it again….this pageant was soooooo inclusive:

• You knew this was coming. I’ve written about it and would’ve bet it with every single dollar to my name. Miss Portugal, Marina Machete, who is a biological male, placed in the top 20 at this year’s Miss Universe competition.

You didn’t think they’d have the biological dude finish 69th, did you? That doesn’t win street cred. A Top 20 creates headlines.

Miss Philippines Michelle Marquez and Miss Portugal Marina Machete hold hands during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

• Biological dude Rikkie Valerie Kollé represented the Netherlands and, as Miss Universe made sure to note, made an appearance on stage in a green minidress.

What a sad day for the Netherlands:

Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kollé poses during the The 72nd Miss Universe Competition press junket at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 17, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kollé attends the 72nd Miss Universe Competition – National Costume Show at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 16, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

• Miss Nepal, biological female Jane Dipika Garrett, was praised for being the first “body-inclusive” contestant in show history. And, of course, Garrett finished in the Top 20 because you can’t have the first “body-inclusive” contestant finishing 80th. It sounds bad and doesn’t play to the woke idiots on social media.

Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett walks onstage during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

• Biological female Erica Robin, who represented Pakistan, became the first(!!! OMG…she did it!!!) a burkini instead of a bikini during the bikini competition. Meanwhile, you can go over to Erica’s Instagram page to see that she goes to the beach and doesn’t wear a burkini like she was pushing at Miss Universe.

So brave, Erica.

Miss Pakistan, Erica Robin, walks around in a covered outfit during the swimsuit round at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador, November 18, 2023. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP) (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

• Biological female Athenea Perez finished in the Top 10 (plus she took home Miss Congeniality) and is the first black woman to represent Miss Spain. “Diversity is here, and diversity is now, it’s today,” she told the audience.

• It’s the Miss Universe pageant, but that didn’t stop pageant organizers from allowing biological female Miss Colombia Camila Avella from participating even though she’s married with a daughter. Yep, Miss Universe organizers changed the rules this year to allow mothers and married women to compete for the crown.

Avella then went out and finished in the top five.

“We all believe that women should have agency over their lives and that a human’s personal decisions should not be a barrier to their success,” Miss Universe announced in August.

Miss Colombia Camila Avella attends the The 72nd Miss Universe Competition – Preliminary Competition at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 15, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

• Miss Guatemala, biological female Michelle Cohn, is also married and has two kids.