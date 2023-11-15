Woke Miss Universe Goes Broke, Declares Bankruptcy

Videos by OutKick

Chalk this up as a big win for biological females.

Do you remember the story of the Miss Universe pageant transgender owner, Anne Jakrajutatip, who decided it would be a smart business move to push transgender pageant contestants on people who actually want to see beautiful women battle it out for a crown?

Yeah, well, Jakrajutatip’s JKN Global Group, which owns Miss Universe, has filed for bankruptcy.

What a shame.

According to media reports, JKN has filed for bankruptcy in Thailand which is called “business rehabilitation.”

Miss Israel, Miss Italy, and Miss Jamaica appear on stage during the preliminary stage of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel’s southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 10, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

But if you thought that would stop JKN from pushing transgender contestants, you’d be mistaken. The 2023 Miss Universe pageant will be held Saturday night in El Salvador and at least two transGs will battle biological women for supremacy.

The two biological dudes include Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlands. Rik, who changed his name to Rikki at 11, is now 22 and ready to walk that stage for the Netherlands. Marina Machete, a flight attendant who will compete as Miss Portugal, thanked Miss Universe in September for being woke and now going broke.

Machete told fans on social media “that the Miss Universe organization is so inclusive, breaking boundaries and creating a platform for women not only to empower them but as well to create real changes in their own communities.”

Yeah, okay, whatever you say.

How do we know the Miss Universe brand is toast?

In its announcement that it had signed a deal for the pageant to be carried on the Roku Channel — the days of network television carrying the event appear to be over — pageant executive Amy Emmerich couldn’t wait to push how woke the brand is and how that create mus-see TV.

“Now that this is done, I can focus elsewhere,” Emmerich told Variety. “I think the power of the brand and driving relevancy around the world is overlooked by clients and media. It’s easy to laugh at this, but we just had a trans woman win over in the Netherlands, and it sparked huge conversation globally. And I say to people, ‘Oh, now everyone cares about Miss Universe.’ People want to laugh it off. Like it doesn’t matter. But then when something of substance happens, and we drive those conversations and we’re in the forefront on inclusivity, I think it does show that we matter. And that we have a strong presence in shaping culture, especially around the globe.”

Amy, good job trying to WWE the Miss Universe pageant.

Now enjoy bankruptcy.

