‘I Did It’: Biological Male Rikkie Valerie Kolle Wins Miss Netherlands Crown, Will Compete For Miss Universe

What a day for biological women across The Netherlands.

In a wild twist nobody saw coming on the European beauty pageant scene, biological male Rickie Valerie Kolle shocked the world just months after “gender affirmation surgery” and took home the crown at Saturday’s Miss Netherlands contest where dozens of biological women went home wondering what it will take to prove they’re the woman who should wear the crown next year.

Rik, who changed his name to Rikkie at age 11, is now a 22-year-old pageant champion who told fans, “I DID IT,” on Instagram after defying the odds to win the crown cherished by so many biological women.

Sorry, ladies, this wasn’t your year.

“It’s unreal but I get to call myself @missnederland 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey, my year can’t be broken anymore. I’m so proud and happy I can’t even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done,” Rikkie wrote on Instagram after shocking the pageant world.

“And yes I’m trans and I want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it. ❤️”

Now it’s onto the Miss Universe pageant, which is owned by Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip.

You’ll never guess what Jakrajutatip is famous for besides being a multimillionaire owner of a world-famous beauty pageant.

That’s right, Jakrajutatip is transgender and owns Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA beauty pageants.

Tired of being beaten over the head with trans stuff? Guess what, you better buckle up.

Are we heading towards the very first trans Miss Universe? It’s 2023. It’s like betting against Tiger Woods vs. the field between 2005 and 2010.

“I want to thank the jury and everyone from the Miss Netherlands team for the trust, this is just the beginning. My dearest fellow finalists, we all put on a show, love you all girls. My dear family and friends, my N1 supporters, you have given me so much extra strength from the hall,” Kolle added in the Instagram victory speech.

“And wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I myself missed as a little me. On to many more adventures, let’s get @missuniverse ready. So excited!!!”

Good luck to all the little biological girls out there with dreams of winning those prized crowns.

Not only do you have to battle against other contestants who have better makeup artists and hair strategists, you now have to win a pageant owned by a trans activist.

You’re going to need all the luck in the world.

If you think the dude on the left should be Miss Universe Netherlands instead of the woman on the right. Take off the face diaper, put down the Ukraine flag, turn off CNN, and seek help you're in a Cult pic.twitter.com/QDIROEveUR — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 9, 2023