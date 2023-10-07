Biological Male Marina Machete Crowned Miss Portugal

Videos by OutKick

It’s official: The most beautiful woman in Portugal is actually a man. Marina Machete was crowned Miss Portugal Friday night — securing the honor as the first transgender “woman” to win the title.

“Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Portugal,” Machete wrote on Instagram before winning the title. “For years it was not possible for me to participate and today I am proud to be part of this incredible group of finalists.”

Machete — a 28-year-old flight attendant — will represent Portugal in the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador on Nov. 18.

Watch as the female contestants politely clap and congratulate the man who took their place. The patriarchy wins again!

Miss Portugal 2023 is a man. pic.twitter.com/doLWt1VUmX — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 7, 2023

And Marina Machete won’t be the only man fighting for the Miss Universe crown.

Machete will share the stage with Rikkie Valerie Kollé, who took home the Miss Netherlands 2023 title in July — shattering the hopes of all the actual women competing for the title.

“It’s unreal but I get to call myself @missnederland 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey, my year can’t be broken anymore. I’m so proud and happy I can’t even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done,” Kollé wrote on Instagram.

A trans-identified male was crowned Miss Portugal last night, making him the second male set to compete for the title of Miss Universe in November.



Marina Machete will represent Portugal, while Rikkie Valerie Kollé will represent the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/4t0qf6batP — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) October 7, 2023

So now it’s onto the Miss Universe pageant, owned by Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip.

And you’ll never guess what Jakrajutatip is famous for (besides being a multimillionaire owner of a world-famous beauty pageant).

That’s right: Jakrajutatip is transgender and owns the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA beauty pageants.

Move aside, ladies. The boys will take it from here.