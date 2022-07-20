Former NFL player Michael Robinson thinks Baker Mayfield is incredibly overrated.

Mayfield has been the focus of attention ever since it became clear his time in Cleveland was done. Now, the Oklahoma Heisman winner is with the Panthers. Can he beat Sam Darnold out of the starting job in Carolina?

That remains to be seen, but Robinson thinks he’s not much of a player at all.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

“Baker Mayfield is not a starting quarterback in the NFL. He’s not, and I can make an argument he might not be one of the top 64,” the NFL Network analyst and former player told his viewers when opining on Mayfield.

"(Baker Mayfield) might not be one of the top 𝟲𝟰 arms in the National Football League." — @RealMikeRob 👀 pic.twitter.com/fsEzLrSDUb — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 19, 2022

Now, let me say Robinson’s comments about how Darnold might be the better option for the Panthers are fair. The former USC star is much more low key, knows the offense and doesn’t let his emotions run wild.

That’s about where Robinson started and stopped being correct.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

I’m certainly no fan of Baker Mayfield, but not a top 64 QB in the NFL? Give me a break. That’s an absolutely absurd take.

There are not 63 quarterbacks in the NFL better than Mayfield. There just aren’t. Mayfield had a disappointing 2021 campaign, but he wasn’t playing at 100%.

In 2020, the Browns were very competitive and Mayfield was more than competent. There’s simply no evidence that Mayfield is at best the 65th best passer in the league.

PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 03: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whether you like Mayfield or not, this take from Robinson is just wrong.