Baker Mayfield’s Wife is Happy He’s Finally Out of Cleveland

The offseason drama surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns finally came to an end this week. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick and a bag of chips. It was a party-sized bag of chips, but a bag of chips nonetheless.

Mayfield has to be happy to finally be out of Cleveland. As you would expect, after the disrespect the Browns franchise showed the quarterback who ended their 18-year playoff drought, the longest in the NFL at the time.

He’s stayed quiet since the move, though his wife Emily has not and seems quite pleased with the trade to Carolina. After it was announced she weighed in on the deal, which happened as the Mayfields celebrated their third anniversary in the Bahamas.

Emily marked their anniversary on social media and captioned it, “Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild year of growth both individually and as a couple, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Love you!”

On anniversary day too, Love to see it

As for the trade, she took to her Instagram Story and said, “On anniversary day too, Love to see it!!” She later warned of an influx of midwestern fans to Mayfield’s new team.

Is Baker Mayfield the Panthers savior? I don’t think so. He’s better than any quarterback they have on their roster, but head coach Matt Rhule’s ability to lose games in the NFL can be extremely overpowering.

There have been many quarterbacks during Rhule’s two seasons (10-23) with the Panthers and none of them have been able to keep the offense going. At some point they all have failed. So to say Mayfield will be able to turn the franchise around is a little unfair.

That said, Mayfield has nothing to lose and gives the Panthers the best chance of winning. He also seems to play his best football with his back against the wall. A one-year “prove it” stint in Carolina on a bad Panthers team is about as back against the wall as it gets.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Let’s not forget his wife Emily will be teaming up with Christian McCaffrey’s better half Olivia Culpo. Now that has the makings of a winning team.

If nothing else the content coming out of Carolina just got a whole lot better. And that’s all anyone can really ask for.