Baker Mayfield Traded To Carolina Panthers For Draft Compensation

Baker Mayfield’s long anticipated departure from Cleveland is now complete. Mayfield has been shipped to Carolina in exchange for a draft pick, pending a physical.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero combined to break the news Wednesday afternoon. In return for Mayfield, the Panthers are sending the Browns a conditional 2024 5th-round draft pick for the former number one overall pick.

Once in Carolina, the 27-year-old Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral to start. Mayfield was selected first overall in 2018 with Darnold going third in the same draft.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

In four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield passed for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns and threw only 56 interceptions. Following the 2020 season, he led Cleveland to the franchise’s first playoff victory since the 1994 season.

With Mayfield gone and Deshaun Watson likely to be suspended, Cleveland will almost certainly open the season with Jacoby Brissett as their starting QB.

Fittingly, the Browns and Panthers open the season squaring off against one another in Carolina on September 11th.

