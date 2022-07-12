Baker Mayfield Looks Forward To ‘Competition’ And ‘Challenge’ Of Being A Panther

New Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield is saying all the right things in his first public comments since being traded from the Browns to the Panthers.

Speaking with the team’s website, Mayfield largely stuck to the script, but did offer a small amount of to-be-expected bulletin board material, before discussing the fact he’ll be involved in a quarterback competition for the first time since his rookie year (2018).

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield told Panthers.com of the team’s season opener against Cleveland. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win.

“Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Mayfield, 27, insists he holds no ill will towards the Browns, who made him the top pick in the ’18 NFL Draft. “I’m extremely grateful for the four years I had in Cleveland, it’s a great football town,” Mayfield told Panthers.com. “It’s the start of my career, however long, God willing, it will be. I’m thankful for it.”

Though many expect Mayfield to be begin the season as Carolina’s starting signal caller, coach Matt Rhule has already stated that Mayfield will be in an open competition with incumbent starter Sam Darnold, whom Mayfield has already been in contact with.

“Sam just wants to win. That’s just who he is. Our personalities might be different, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the same goal, and that’s to win and help this team out,” said Mayfield.