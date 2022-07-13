Baker Mayfield Tries To Keep Progressive Commercial Series Going But Gets Denied

Of all the things Baker Mayfield accomplished as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, arguably the best was his appearance in the “At Home With Baker Mayfield” commercial series for car insurance company, Progressive.

This writer, in particular, was a huge fan of those spots. Most commercials nowadays try to sell you on some progressive (excuse the pun) ideology to purchase their products.

Nike backs Colin Kaepernick’s never-ending quest to denounce America as a “racist” nation.

Gilette wants you to buy razors while trashing “toxic masculinity.”

Then, there was one of craziest commercials I have ever seen. Postmates made a “bottom-friendly” menu for gay men and trotted that out for Pride Month. Seriously.

But then there was the Mayfield-Progressive marriage. That series included my personal favorite, Baker holding a yard sale outside of the Browns stadium.

With Mayfield’s trade to the Carolina Panthers this week, the campaign looked to be in trouble. But Baker being the shrewd businessman that he is had an idea: he “moves out” of Cleveland and into Carolina?

Brilliant. Unfortunately, Progressive doesn’t agree.

No new Baker Mayfield//Progressive ads forthcoming from Panthers' stadium. Mayfield calls it a "missed opportunity," saying he thought it would have been fun to "move" stadiums and tap into the feeling everyone has about what a hassle moving is. — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) July 12, 2022

Have to side with Mayfield here on the “missed opportunity.” In a day and age when it seems no one can agree on anything, there is one universal truth: moving sucks.

Taking that idea and turning it into a commercial where he moves out of First Energy Stadium and into Bank of America Stadium would have united all peoples under one cause.

Instead, Progressive will continue to trot out more commercials with Flo and try to talk people out of “becoming their parents.” Though, in all honestly, that campaign is solid, too.

Alas, we will not get Baker starring in any commercials anytime soon. Perhaps he can play his way into a new gig. A strong season in Carolina and the endorsement deals can easily come flowing back in.

The advertising game is a fickle one, and Baker’s trade to Carolina is already having an impact on his wallet.