Australian Model Ruins Her Mom’s Marriage After Finding Out Her Stepdad Is One Of Her OnlyFans Subscribers

Things are getting messy out there when it comes to models and their exclusive content. Models are going to extremes all in the name of content. They’re getting disowned, they’re getting kicked out of places, and their losing other jobs they may hold down.

An increasing number of models are discovering that someone in their family is also a very interested subscriber of their content. A couple of months ago an Australian OnlyFans model discovered that her mother’s boyfriend was one of her best paying subscribers.

OnlyFans model claims she ruined her mom’s marriage (Image Credit: Taila Maddison/TikTok)

Now we have another Australian model who had one of her subscribers take that level of creepiness to another level. Her name is Taila Maddison and she shared the details on TikTok about how she ruined her mom’s marriage.

It turned out that one of Taila’s subscribers was her stepdad. She started out by admitting, “I ruined my mom’s marriage. I never planned on telling this story on TikTok, but here we are.”

“When I first started my website, I had this customer who was my number one customer, bought every single thing that I sent him, he was pretty much a follower since the beginning,” she said.

The two of them would talk daily through messages and this particular user, with a very specific username, would make custom requests asking for specific things.

After two months the loyal subscriber had shelled out about $2,000 Australian dollars – a little more than $1,300 – on Talia’s content.

Around that same time a person with the same very specific username had viewed her TikTok page. Adding to the mystery was the fact according to TikTok that username was also a person in her contacts.

Taila Maddison Didn’t Ruin Her Mom’s Marriage

Talia went to work investigating who from her contacts could be her mystery subscriber. She eventually narrowed it down to six people and one od them was her stepdad.

“I narrowed it down to six people, and one of them was my stepdad. I went with my gut feeling and I messaged the website account and I said, ‘I know who this is,'” she explained.

“Within two minutes, I got a text from my stepdad saying, ‘Hey Tai, can we talk?'”

Talia shared a follow-up video explaining that her stepdad had been in her life since she was just 11 and how he responded to being caught.

“When I caught him, he denied it to all of his friends, and obviously my mom got rid of him straight away,” she said.

“But yeah, if you want to talk about family trauma, my stepdad watched me have sex with my partner for two months.”

Obviously complete insanity here. Mom did the right thing by kicking stepdad to the curb. We can only hope he learned a valuable lesson about being an absolute creep.