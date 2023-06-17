4* QB Flips From Florida To Ole Miss, Will Join Rebels This Year As 17-Year-Old After Jumping Ahead Two Classes

Videos by OutKick

Austin Simmons, a four-star QB who was committed to Florida for 2025, threw the college football world a curveball Saturday morning. Not only is Simmons — who is also an elite baseball player — flipping to Ole Miss, he also reclassified to 2023 and will join the Rebels this year.

Yes, your math is correct. A 17-year-old slated to be a junior in high school this fall will now be competing with the likes of Jaxson Dart and Spencer Sanders to be QB1 for Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.

Hotty Toddy!

“I will be Flipping My Commitment and taking my talents to The Sip! Also after long conversations with my family and mentors, I have decided to Reclassify to the Class of 2023. I can’t wait to see what my future holds!” Simmons tweeted Saturday.

“To Coach Kiffin and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you for giving me this opportunity to bring a National Championship to Oxford!”

Austin Simmons flips to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin trolls Florida

What do the kids say nowadays? Go get that bag?

Looks like our man Austin Simmons is going to get that damn bag, and he can’t even vote yet!

Simmons, who is homeschooled, played this most recent season at Florida’s Pahokee High School. He was an absolute stud under center, breaking Anquan Boldin’s school record for passing yards (3,242) and adding 24 touchdowns.

The highly-touted lefty also plans to play on Ole Miss’ baseball team as a pitcher and outfielder, according to reports.

Nothing a 17-year-old stud can’t handle, am I right?

“Basically, just did accelerated learning,” Simmons told the Coach Me Coach Podcast earlier this week. “I started that when I was a freshman and just started taking college courses in high school.”

On3 Sports also reports that Simmons graduated high school with a 5.35 GPA, which I didn’t even know was possible.

I was more of a C’s get degrees guy, but I also didn’t graduate high school after a cup of coffee. To each his own, I reckon.

Anyway, tough day for Florida — maybe Austin here saw the Gators’ 2024 schedule and decided he was out? — and a great day for Lane Kiffin.

Speaking of Lane … our man was all business about the move on Twitter.

Just kidding! He trolled the hell out of the Gators.

Love this guy.