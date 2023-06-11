Videos by OutKick

On November 15, 2013, Lane Kiffin was fired by the University of Southern California. Athletic director Pat Haden made one of the most dramatic moves in sports history by telling his head football coach that he was out at 3:14 a.m. on the tarmac of LAX following a loss to Arizona State.

Now, in a full-circle moment 10 years later, Kiffin’s son is coming off of a Saturday competing at USC.

Knox, a quarterback in the Class of 2028, has not even reached high school yet. There is a very long way to go in his recruitment, but he is well on his way to becoming a talented quarterback prospect.

And at this point it’s all about two things: exposure, and getting better.

Although Lane currently resides in Oxford, Knox lives out in Manhattan Beach with his mom. Thus, to get exposure and get better, it made perfect sense for him to drive up the 405 to South L.A. and throw at USC’s camp on Saturday— even if it (jokingly) pained his father.

🤦‍♂️. Who would of thought??? Thanks for taking good care of him and his buddy Hud ⁦@LincolnRiley. ⁩ He said your are his new favorite USC coach ever. My own son trolling me 😂 ⁦⁦@USC_Athletics⁩ pic.twitter.com/GARWu6JXuC — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 11, 2023

Knox doubled down on his loyalty to the Trojans, which only killed Lane even more.

Lincoln Riley also got in on the fun and made it very clear that Knox, not Lane, is his favorite Kiffin.

& he’s my favorite Kiffin ever😂Great having them back…spun it well yesterday 🎯✌️ https://t.co/MMg9rHzF2Y — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 11, 2023

He also mentioned that Knox spun it well on Saturday, which was evident on Sunday morning. Even though the young Kiffin QB had just thrown at a camp one day prior, he was back to work the next day!

Even though Knox is only 14, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. His mechanics are way ahead of his age.

To make Knox’s visit to USC even more unique, he was there competing alongside his father’s former Heisman-winning quarterback’s son, Cole Leinart, at the very same school.

Knox Kiffin is going places, but will that “place” be USC? Wouldn’t that be something?