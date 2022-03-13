Auburn, Kentucky No. 2 Seeds, Tennessee Drops To No. 3, Aggies Are Out; Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, Kansas No. 1 Seeds

Videos by OutKick

The first near-COVID-free, nationwide, fan friendly NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 2019 is on. A full blown March Madness is back.

“With the fans back, this is bigger than ever,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said before the NCAA Selection Show on CBS as the 2021 tournament was played in a limited number of venues to avoid COVID spreads. Villanova (26-7) received a No. 2 seed and will play in its ninth straight NCAA Tournament on Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, against No. 15 seed Delaware (22-12).

The Southeastern Conference landed zero No. 1 seeds, but fourth-ranked, SEC regular season champion Auburn (27-5) and fifth-ranked Kentucky (26-7) each received No. 2 seeds.

Auburn will play No. 15 seed Jacksonville State (21-10) on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina, while Kentucky will play Saint Peter’s (19-11) on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For No. 9-ranked Tennessee (26-7) the news was not so good on the same day it won its first SEC Tournament title since 1979. The Volunteers, who were considered a No. 2 seed on Sunday morning in many circles, were given a No. 3 seed and will play No. 14 seed Longwood (26-6) on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The news was much worse for Texas A&M (23-12), which reached the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday after knocking off Auburn on Friday and No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday. But the Aggies did not make the NCAA Tournament field.

The other three SEC teams to reach the field were No. 4 seed Arkansas (25-8) and No. 6 seeds Alabama (19-13) and LSU (22-11).

Arkansas will play No. 13 seed Vermont (28-5) on Thursday in Buffalo, New York. Alabama will play on Friday in San Diego, California, against the winner of a First Four, play-in game between Rutgers and Notre Dame in Dayton, Ohio. And LSU will play No. 11 seed Iowa State (20-12) on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The over No. 1 seed was Gonzaga (26-3), which will play No. 16 seed Georgia State (18-10) on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

The other three No. 1 seeds were Arizona (31-3), Kansas (28-6) and defending national champion Baylor (26-6).

Arizona plays on Friday in San Diego against the winner of the Wright State-Bryant play-in game.

Kansas plays on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, against the winner of the Texas Southern-Texas A&M Corpus Christi play-in game.