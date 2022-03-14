NCAA Tourney Lines Are Out, via FanDuel Sportsbook

Videos by OutKick
The tournament lines were released for the upcoming slate of NCAA college basketball madness (via FanDuel Sportsbook) so it’s time to cash in.
Check out OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau’s recap of the selections.
Here are the opening tournament lines for the first round of matchups:
West Region Games
No. 5 Connecticut (-6.5) vs No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 1 Gonzaga (-24) vs. No. 16 Georgia State
No. 2 Duke (-17) vs. No. 15 Cal-State Fullerton
No. 4 Arkansas (-6) vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 3 Texas Tech (-16) vs. No. 14 Montana State
No. 9 Memphis (-2) vs. No. 8 Boise State
No. 7 Michigan State (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Davidson
No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame
South Region Games
No. 16 Wright State (-2) vs. No. 16 Bryant
No. 11 Michigan (-3) vs. No. 6 Colorado State
No. 3 Tennessee (-16.5) vs. No. 11 Longwood
No. 4 Illinois (-8.5) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
No. 5 Houston (-8) vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 2 Villanova (-16.5) vs. No. 15 Delaware
No. 10 Loyola-Chicago (-1) vs. No. 7 Ohio State
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU
Midwest Region Games
No. 16 Texas Southern (-3.5) vs No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi
No. 2 Auburn -17.5 vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
No. 4 Providence (-2) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
No. 5 (-9.5) vs. No. 12 Richmond
No. 8 San Diego State (-2) vs. No. 9 Creighton
No. 3 Wisconsin (-8.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 6 LSU (-5) vs. No. 11 Iowa State
No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami
East Region Games
No. 6 Texas (-1.5) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
No. 3 Purdue (-16.5) vs. No. 14 Yale
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (-1)
No. 1 Baylor (-20.5) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
No. 4 UCLA (-14) vs. No. 15 Akron
No. 8 North Carolina (-3) vs. No. 9 Marquette
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s
Whether you are looking to bet before the NCAAB games start or live bet on college hoops, FanDuel Sportsbook offers you more ways to win.
Stay tuned as we update the details.