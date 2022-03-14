NCAA Tourney Lines Are Out, via FanDuel Sportsbook

Videos by OutKick

The tournament lines were released for the upcoming slate of NCAA college basketball madness (via FanDuel Sportsbook) so it’s time to cash in.

Check out OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau’s recap of the selections.

Here are the opening tournament lines for the first round of matchups:

West Region Games

No. 5 Connecticut (-6.5) vs No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 1 Gonzaga (-24) vs. No. 16 Georgia State

No. 2 Duke (-17) vs. No. 15 Cal-State Fullerton

No. 4 Arkansas (-6) vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 3 Texas Tech (-16) vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 9 Memphis (-2) vs. No. 8 Boise State

No. 7 Michigan State (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Davidson

No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

South Region Games

No. 16 Wright State (-2) vs. No. 16 Bryant

No. 11 Michigan (-3) vs. No. 6 Colorado State

No. 3 Tennessee (-16.5) vs. No. 11 Longwood

No. 4 Illinois (-8.5) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 5 Houston (-8) vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 2 Villanova (-16.5) vs. No. 15 Delaware

No. 10 Loyola-Chicago (-1) vs. No. 7 Ohio State

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU

Midwest Region Games

No. 16 Texas Southern (-3.5) vs No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi

No. 2 Auburn -17.5 vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

No. 4 Providence (-2) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 5 (-9.5) vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 8 San Diego State (-2) vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 3 Wisconsin (-8.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 6 LSU (-5) vs. No. 11 Iowa State

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami

East Region Games

No. 6 Texas (-1.5) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

No. 3 Purdue (-16.5) vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (-1)

No. 1 Baylor (-20.5) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 4 UCLA (-14) vs. No. 15 Akron

No. 8 North Carolina (-3) vs. No. 9 Marquette

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s

