Tom Brady Returning To The Bucs For 2022

Tom Brady has returned to the NFL, ready to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again in 2022, the quarterback announced on Twitter Sunday evening.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady who led the NFL in passing yards in 2021, he’s returning for his 23rd NFL season when he will be 45 years old.

There’s no one explanation why Brady changed his mind and that won’t be available until he explains it himself. But the fact the Bucs were eliminated in unceremonious manner by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, bitterly disappointing Brady at the end of the 2021 season may have something to do his decision to step away.

And given time to decompress and take the sting of emotion out of it perhaps helped change his mind.

The Buccaneers, by the way, are thrilled.

Coach Bruce Arians said he’s “ecstatic.”

This news clearly tops a week in which the NFL has seen Aaron Rodgers announces return to the Green Bay Packers, Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, and Carson Wentz was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders.

Brady is under contract to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season at around $10.4 million. The club never submitted his name to the retired list, In hopes he would do exactly what he has done.

In fact, Coach Bruce Arians had said that Tampa Bay was “leaving the lights on” should change his mind.

It’s likely Tampa Bay will now add another year to Brady’s contract to make him paid exactly as he deserves — as one of the NFL’s highest paid quarterbacks.

Finally two things:

The reaction around the NFL to this news was swift. Tampa Bay all pro wide receiver Mike Evans tweeted, ”LFG!”

Lastly, one must hope Brady’s social media account was not hacked.