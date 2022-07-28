Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Insane Protein Drink Includes Tequila

Arnold Schwarzenegger is just like us.

While it’s not exactly the tried and true Red Bull and vodka mixture we’ve all started our college Friday nights with, Schwarzenegger admitted this week to putting alcohol in his protein shakes.

The Terminator’s weapon of choice? Usually tequila or the Austrian spirit schnapps, he told Insider over Zoom.

“I sometimes put in the schnapps, I sometimes put in the tequila, it just gives it a little extra flavor,” he said.

Schwarzenegger first started to combine the two delicacies in the hopes that it might get the protein into his bloodstream faster (I like where your head’s at, Arnold!).

In a previous interview, Schwarzenegger revealed that his go-to protein drink includes schnapps, almond milk, cherry juice, banana, protein powder, and a whole raw, unpeeled, egg.

Unpeeled!

The 74-year-old is currently in Toronto filming “UTap,” a live-action TV series for Netflix, and told Insider that he has an entire protein bar for the cast and crew.

Luckily for them, though, the ingredients are a little more up to date than Schwarzenegger’s original protein mix back in the 1960s. This one, he said, included milk, yeast, skimmed milk powder and honey.

“It would taste like s–t,” he said.

Ya think!?