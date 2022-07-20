Actress Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger Ripped A Nasty Fart In Her Face Way Back In 1999 & She’s Still Making A Stink Out Of It

Like a sports fan never forgetting the most memorable moments in the history of the game, actress Miriam Margolyes has never let go of that moment in 1999 when Arnold Schwarzenegger had her on the ground and blasted a big, nasty fart.

Margolyes claims the ass blast came during filming of the horror film “End of Days” when the real horror came in the form of a fart that has been on Miriam’s mind ever since.

During a recent appearance on the “I’ve Got News for You” podcast, the 81-year-old claimed Arnold “was actually quite rude” during filming and added that he was “a bit too full of himself.”

Go on, now I’m intrigued.

“He farted in my face,” Double M put it bluntly. “Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

The gas explosion, according to Miriam, came during a scene where she played Satan’s sister. “He was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted.”

What a moment in movie history!

“It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it,” she added.

I have a problem with Miriam holding this 23-year grudge while fully admitting that she rips farts and has undoubtedly ripped one on her partner, Heather, whom she’s been in a relationship with since 1969!

You’re telling me Miriam has never given Heather a Dutch oven during a 53-year relationship?

I don’t believe you, Miriam.